Go
Toast

Parson's Chicken and Fish

Come on in and enjoy!

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

2952 W Armitage Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
Creamy Slaw$5.00
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Hush Puppies$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$6.00
Ranch Fries$5.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, house ranch powder and Parmesan served with your choice of sauce
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Jack cheese, Merkts, Rigatoni Mezzi, broiled with Cheddar and Parmesan
Hot Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2952 W Armitage Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revolution Brewpub

No reviews yet

Fresh beer and scratch-made food in the heart of Logan Square.

Easy Does It

No reviews yet

Bottle Shop, Patio & Bar in Logan Square - Taking It Easy Since 2020

Osteria Langhe

No reviews yet

Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.

Dos Urban Cantina

No reviews yet

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston