Partake - Wine Shop
Come in and enjoy!
111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G
Popular Items
Location
111 South East G Street Suite A, F, G
Grants Pass OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Climate City Brewing Co
Taste the Climate
Catalyst Pizza Co
Come in and enjoy!
Ma Mosa's
We serve up local, natural, organic, or non-GMO always! If our local farmers have it, we go there first, otherwise we source your food with as much detail and love as we give to prepare it. Ma Mosa’s is a from-scratch kitchen, providing the bounty from our valley with food you can feel good about eating.
THB
840 NE F Street, Grants Pass, OR, 97526