Parterre is a quaint space, located in historical Downtown Richmond, specializing in dishes of traditional and southern fare. Enjoy outdoor patio seating, or relax at the bar serving local craft beers, select wines, and handcrafted cocktails.

FRENCH FRIES

100 East Franklin St • $$

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Wade's Mill Grits, Sherry Cream Sauce
Seven Hills Smash Burger$13.00
Two Patties of Local Grass Fed Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun, Cajun Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Handbreaded, Lardons, Green Onions, Cajun Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$6.00
Rich Vanilla with Golden Carmalized Top
Spring Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Whipped Ricotta, Toasted Pine Nuts, & Hot Honey Drizzle
Ginger Ale$1.99
Almond Crusted French Toast$13.00
Three Pieces of Almond Crusted French Toast with Home Made Dulce De Leche Caramel and Whipped Cream with Two Pieces of Bacon
Crafted Donuts$5.00
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

100 East Franklin St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
