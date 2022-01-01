Go
Steakhouses
Greek
Seafood

Parthenon Grille

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStar

505 Reviews

$$

1962 S Church St

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

As Meal Small Greek Salad$6.90
Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, tomato, green peppers, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, dill, pepperoncini, and an anchovy. Topped with Greek vinaigrette.
Sweet Fries$3.50
Gyro Plate$14.90
Gyro meat thinly sliced and served on pita bread, topped with tomatoes and onions, with a Greek salad at its center. Served with tzatziki and red wine vinaigrette.
Lamb Chopped Steak$16.90
Chopped lamb steak topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, mushrooms & feta. Served with tzatziki & your choice of side.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta for Four$35.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & angel hair pasta. Served with Garden salad & bread. Make your meal four six $15.00 extra.
Beef Stroganoff for four$35.00
Our family style meal of Beef Stroganoff atop a bed of oil & garlic pasta. served with Garden Salad & bread. Make your meal four six $15.00 extra.
Fried Chicken Fingers$8.00
Our crispy fried chicken fingers served with your choice of sides.
Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Brussels sprouts sauteed with bacon.
As Meal Small Caesar Salad$5.40
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons, caesar dressing, and topped with parmesan cheese.
Green Beans$3.50
sauteed with oil & garlic. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro TN 37130

