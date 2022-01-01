Go
Parthenon Gyros

Voted BEST TAKEOUT in Madison!!!
Parthenon Gyros is an award-winning Madison institution, specializing in America's best house-made Gyros since 1972.

GYROS • SANDWICHES

316 State St • $

Avg 4.4 (919 reviews)

Popular Items

Baklava$3.32
Ultra thin, flaky, buttery layers of baked phyllo dough stuffed with crushed cinnamon walnuts and drizzled with honey. Eat it and weep!
Greek Salad$8.55
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, local Greek feta cheese and choice of dressing: Greek vinaigrette, creamy Caesar or house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki
TAKE-OUT
Mega Gyro$11.61
50% bigger than our regular gyro!
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
Spicy Gyro$9.99
Our house-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro on grilled pita bread, kicked up with spicy giardiniera peppers, onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
Tzatziki Sauce Side$0.76
Greek Chick$9.24
Greek spice-marinated grilled chicken breast skewers on grilled pita bread with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce
Gyro Plate$15.36
A build-your-own plate with house-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, onions with fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce. Comes with crispy, lightly breaded fries and 2 grilled pita bread.
Gyro Meat Side 2oz$3.16
Gyro$9.24
The sandwich that put us on the map! House-made, rotisserie-seared lamb and beef gyro, sliced thin and piled high on grilled pita bread, topped with onions and fresh parsley, tomatoes and house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce
(can be made GF if ordered with no pita)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 State St

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

