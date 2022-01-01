Parthenon Gyros
Voted BEST TAKEOUT in Madison!!!
Parthenon Gyros is an award-winning Madison institution, specializing in America's best house-made Gyros since 1972.
GYROS • SANDWICHES
316 State St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
316 State St
Madison WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rare Steakhouse
Highest quality steaks in the Midwest.
Comedy on State
Come in and enjoy!
Himal Chuli
Himal Chuli, an authentic Nepali cuisine has been providing nourishing and healthy food for 35 years. Himal Chuli prides itself on its largely vegetarian and gluten-free selection. Enjoy!
Tenko Tea
Come in and enjoy!