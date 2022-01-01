Go
Parts & Labor

We are all about NEW SCHOOL BARBECUE.
We blend bold spices, fresh local ingredients, and hardwood smoke culminating in imaginative, yet familiar, dishes...it's barbecue with a worldview.
We offer dine-in meals, carryout, curbside pickup and catering services.

3715 Madison road

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Kimchee Slaw + Cilantro Mayo + House Pickles
Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Brussel Sprout Slaw + Onion Straws + Zucchini Pickles
2 Meats + 2 Sides$22.00
Our Plates are the best options for variety and price. Select 2 meats and 2 sides. Please note the $3 upcharge when selecting brisket.
1 Meat + 2 Sides$17.00
Our Plates are the best options for variety and price. Select 1 meat and 2 sides. Please note the $3 upcharge when selecting brisket.
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$5.00
1 order provides 2 portions. Smoked Salmon + Dijon Mustard + Salmon Roe
Slaw
Lemon + Apple + Pickled Red Onions
Miso Cucumbers
Sesame Oil + Miso + Tahini
Brisket Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce + Cheddar Cheese + Spicy Pickles
BBQ + Rice Bowls
Your choice of meat, fish or veggie. Comes with jasmati rice, kimchee, pickled mushrooms, cucumbers, carrot, edamame and house Bossam sauce.
M&C Bites$10.00
Sharp Cheddar + Parmesan + Tabasco Aioli
Location

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
