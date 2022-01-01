Go
Motorco with Parts&Labor

Global street food, beers, cocktails & ciders on a large, friendly Patio.

723 Rigsbee Avenue

Popular Items

Poutine$9.00
Our handcut fries with cheese curds and gravy. Choose from house made Masala or house made Mushroom.
Chicken Shwarama Combo$11.00
Marinated chicken breast on pita with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes & salad greens with tzatziki sauce. Choose either fries or a side salad.
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Regular is Reasonable amount of fries. Large is a whole lot.
Two Tacos$9.00
Choose either our Bulgogi Korean style beef, caramelized kimchi, cilantro & green onion on flour tortilla or our Vegan Masala eggplant, crispy tofu, pickled red onion, cilantro & green onion on flour tortilla.
Tofu Banh Combo$12.00
Crispy tofu, pickled veggies, jalapeños, soy sauce & cilantro on Cuban bread. Choose hand-cut fries or a side green salad.
Sesame Udon Salad$9.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, peppers, cilantro, peanuts & sesame vinaigrette. Vegan!
Cheese Burger Slider Combo$12.00
Two (2) Cheese burger sliders with bacon/onion jam, sharp cheddar & garlic aioli on a brioche bun and an order of our handcut french fries.

* Cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness
Vegan Samosas$6.00
Two (2) Indian pastries filled with potatoes, onions, peas, spices & cilantro sprig, served with either tomato or coriander chutney
Chicken Wings (Large Order)$12.00
Ten (10) of our large wings. Choose Buffalo, MotorOil or Ghost Pepper.[Note: Default is plain, no sauce. Please select a sauce below]
Cauliflower nuggets$4.00
Location

723 Rigsbee Avenue

Durham NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
