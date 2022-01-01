Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
1914 Galleria Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1914 Galleria Blvd
Franklin TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0066
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Huckleberry Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Hogwood BBQ
...
Pita Way - Cool Springs
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.