Go
Toast

Party Fowl

Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

719 8th Ave S • $$

Avg 4.1 (2089 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

719 8th Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arnold’s after dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

No reviews yet

The REAL CALLE Taco.

Tennessee Brew Works

No reviews yet

1) All beer purchase are final. 2) Must be 21+ years old to order beer. 3) Must have valid government ID.

Tennessee Brew Works

No reviews yet

Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee.
We brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston