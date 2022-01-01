Party Fowl
Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
127 Southeast Broad Street
Popular Items
Location
127 Southeast Broad Street
Murfreesboro TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tasty Table Event Catering
Come on in and enjoy!
Liquid Smoke
Cheers to beers!
The Alley on Main
Scratch made restaurant in downtown Murfressboro, catering available!
Local Taco - Murfreesboro
Come in and enjoy!