Party Fowl

Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.

127 Southeast Broad Street

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Dip$8.00
Gumbo$7.00
Diet Pepsi$2.75
Chorizo Queso$11.00
Extra can of Tortilla Chips$2.00
Hot Chicken Poutine$12.00
french fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Location

127 Southeast Broad Street

Murfreesboro TN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
