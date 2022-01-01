Pasadena American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Pasadena
More about Magnolia House
Magnolia House
492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Duke Burger
|$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
|Mag House Burger
|$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
|Korean Fried Wings
|$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Luggage Room Chopped Salad
|$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|Gladiator
|$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
|Shattuck Ave
|$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
More about The Raymond Restaurant
The Raymond Restaurant
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Medicina Latina To-Go
|$28.00
|Classic Burger with Fries
|$19.00
|Buttercake
More about Perle
Perle
43 East Union St., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Sole Normande
|$36.00
Petrale sole stuffed with scallop mousse, fingerling potatoes, capers, lemon, almonds, brown butter sauce
|Coq Au Vin
|$28.00
red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes
|Escargot
|$19.00
wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust