Pasadena American restaurants you'll love

Magnolia House image

 

Magnolia House

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duke Burger$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
Mag House Burger$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
Korean Fried Wings$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about Magnolia House
LGO Café and Luggage Room image

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Luggage Room Chopped Salad$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
Gladiator$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
Shattuck Ave$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
The Raymond Restaurant image

 

The Raymond Restaurant

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medicina Latina To-Go$28.00
Classic Burger with Fries$19.00
Buttercake
More about The Raymond Restaurant
Perle image

 

Perle

43 East Union St., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sole Normande$36.00
Petrale sole stuffed with scallop mousse, fingerling potatoes, capers, lemon, almonds, brown butter sauce
Coq Au Vin$28.00
red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes
Escargot$19.00
wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust
More about Perle

