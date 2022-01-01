Pasadena Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Pasadena
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
Naughty Vegan パンダ
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
Fried Wizard King (GF)
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions