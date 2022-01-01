Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasadena bakeries you'll love

Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Pasadena

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
the Classic$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Chicken Bacon Avocado Club$10.50
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
More about SusieCakes
0012 - Pasadena image

 

0012 - Pasadena

61 S Fair Oaks #120, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0012 - Pasadena
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0123 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0123

548 South Lake Ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0123
Tartine - Pasadena image

 

Tartine - Pasadena

277 W Green St, Pasadena

No reviews yet
More about Tartine - Pasadena

