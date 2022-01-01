Pasadena bars & lounges you'll love

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
14" Cheese$12.99
Create Your Own
8 Pcs. Wings$11.49
served with fries
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.9 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Guadalupe$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Blanco (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about HomeState
Magnolia House image

 

Magnolia House

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duke Burger$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
Mag House Burger$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
Korean Fried Wings$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about Magnolia House
Union Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Union Restaurant

37 East Union St., Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Squid Ink Lumache$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
Torchetti$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
Spaghetti$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
More about Union Restaurant
U Street Pizza image

PIZZA

U Street Pizza

33 E Union St, Pasadena

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED$16.00
Romaine, kale, radicchio, lemon, sweet soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$16.00
Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo
CHEESE$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about U Street Pizza
LGO Café and Luggage Room image

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Luggage Room Chopped Salad$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
Gladiator$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
Shattuck Ave$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
The Raymond Restaurant image

 

The Raymond Restaurant

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medicina Latina To-Go$28.00
Classic Burger with Fries$19.00
Buttercake
More about The Raymond Restaurant
Saso image

SEAFOOD

Saso

37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco Sandwich$18.00
shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, marinated wagyu from the josper, garlic-lime aioli, sourdough
Basque Bowl$14.00
saffron bomba rice, avocado, pickled peppers, seasonal vegetables from the josper piperade
Baby Artichokes$8.00
fried, grilled lemon, garlic aioli (v)
More about Saso
Restaurant banner

TACOS • GRILL

Der Wolf

72 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4 (497 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Spicy Polish Kielbasa Bratwurst$10.00
More about Der Wolf
Restaurant banner

 

Breakfast & Bubbles

3831 park boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Breakfast & Bubbles
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery image

 

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

40 W Green St, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dutch Apple Pie$40.00
Apple Pie with a Crumb Topping - warm in low oven and serve with ice cream!
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only
$50 Gift Box$50.00
Rustic Bakery Crackers
Artisan Jam or Honey
Choice of: Soft Cheese or Hard Cheese
Choice of: Sparkling wine, White wine or Red wine
*photos are examples, items may vary
Combo - Small (10-15 people)$120.00
Assortment of soft & hard cheese (unless otherwise requested), cured meats, dried fruit, fresh fruit, seasonal preserve, stone ground mustard, quicos (Spanish corn nuts), cornichons, and 1 box of crackers.
*Photos are examples
More about Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

