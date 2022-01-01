Pasadena bars & lounges you'll love
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
|14" Cheese
|$12.99
Create Your Own
|8 Pcs. Wings
|$11.49
served with fries
More about HomeState
TACOS
HomeState
1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Comal (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
|Guadalupe
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
|Blanco (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about Magnolia House
Magnolia House
492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Duke Burger
|$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
|Mag House Burger
|$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
|Korean Fried Wings
|$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about Union Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Union Restaurant
37 East Union St., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Squid Ink Lumache
|$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
|Torchetti
|$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
More about U Street Pizza
PIZZA
U Street Pizza
33 E Union St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|CHOPPED
|$16.00
Romaine, kale, radicchio, lemon, sweet soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$16.00
Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo
|CHEESE
|$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Luggage Room Chopped Salad
|$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|Gladiator
|$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
|Shattuck Ave
|$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
More about The Raymond Restaurant
The Raymond Restaurant
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Medicina Latina To-Go
|$28.00
|Classic Burger with Fries
|$19.00
|Buttercake
More about Saso
SEAFOOD
Saso
37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Churrasco Sandwich
|$18.00
shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, marinated wagyu from the josper, garlic-lime aioli, sourdough
|Basque Bowl
|$14.00
saffron bomba rice, avocado, pickled peppers, seasonal vegetables from the josper piperade
|Baby Artichokes
|$8.00
fried, grilled lemon, garlic aioli (v)
More about Der Wolf
TACOS • GRILL
Der Wolf
72 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Spicy Polish Kielbasa Bratwurst
|$10.00
More about Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
40 W Green St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Dutch Apple Pie
|$40.00
Apple Pie with a Crumb Topping - warm in low oven and serve with ice cream!
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only
|$50 Gift Box
|$50.00
Rustic Bakery Crackers
Artisan Jam or Honey
Choice of: Soft Cheese or Hard Cheese
Choice of: Sparkling wine, White wine or Red wine
*photos are examples, items may vary
|Combo - Small (10-15 people)
|$120.00
Assortment of soft & hard cheese (unless otherwise requested), cured meats, dried fruit, fresh fruit, seasonal preserve, stone ground mustard, quicos (Spanish corn nuts), cornichons, and 1 box of crackers.
*Photos are examples