Pasadena Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Pasadena

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
14" Cheese$12.99
Create Your Own
8 Pcs. Wings$11.49
served with fries
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

1001 E. Green St, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 dozen empanandas$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
Tabla de 3 Chorizos$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
More about Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
Union Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Union Restaurant

37 East Union St., Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Squid Ink Lumache$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
Torchetti$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
Spaghetti$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
More about Union Restaurant
Celestino Ristorante & Bar image

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TAGLIOLINI BIANCHI E NERI CON VONGOLE, RUCOLA E POMODORI$27.50
Black Tagliolini With Clams, Wine Sauce, Arugula, And Cherry Tomatoes
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA$22.50
Spaghetti With Eggs, Bacon, And Parmesan Reggiano
TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA$18.95
Tortellini Stuffed With Pumpkin Cream, Butter, And Sage Sauce
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
U Street Pizza image

PIZZA

U Street Pizza

33 E Union St, Pasadena

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED$16.00
Romaine, kale, radicchio, lemon, sweet soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$16.00
Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo
CHEESE$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about U Street Pizza

