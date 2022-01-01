Pasadena Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Pasadena
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
|14" Cheese
|$12.99
Create Your Own
|8 Pcs. Wings
|$11.49
served with fries
More about Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
1001 E. Green St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|1 dozen empanandas
|$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
|Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras
|$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
|Tabla de 3 Chorizos
|$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
More about Union Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Union Restaurant
37 East Union St., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Squid Ink Lumache
|$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
|Torchetti
|$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
SALADS
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|Popular items
|TAGLIOLINI BIANCHI E NERI CON VONGOLE, RUCOLA E POMODORI
|$27.50
Black Tagliolini With Clams, Wine Sauce, Arugula, And Cherry Tomatoes
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA
|$22.50
Spaghetti With Eggs, Bacon, And Parmesan Reggiano
|TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA
|$18.95
Tortellini Stuffed With Pumpkin Cream, Butter, And Sage Sauce