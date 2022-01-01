Pasadena Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Pasadena

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

1001 E. Green St, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 dozen empanandas$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
Tabla de 3 Chorizos$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
More about Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
Amara Chocolate & Coffee image

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
Cachapa Llanera$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Bodegon Nº 69

69 North Raymond Ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PLATANO SIDE ORDER$4.50
BISTEC MONTADO$28.00
INKA KOLA$3.75
More about Bodegon Nº 69

