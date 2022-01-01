Pasadena Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Pasadena
More about Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
1001 E. Green St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|1 dozen empanandas
|$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
|Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras
|$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
|Tabla de 3 Chorizos
|$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
|Cachapa Llanera
|$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
|Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada
|$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!