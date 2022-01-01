Boba tea in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve boba tea

Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

16 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Mango Milk Tea$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
More about Sunright Tea Studio
One Zo Boba image

SMOOTHIES

One Zo Boba

14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Jasmine Green Tea
Uji Matcha Latte
Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba
More about One Zo Boba
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image

 

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

