Brulee in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
16 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
More about One Zo Boba
SMOOTHIES
One Zo Boba
14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena
|Jasmine Green Tea
|Uji Matcha Latte
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena
|Motto No.5 Milk Tea
|$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
|Mango in Kyoto
|$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
|Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake
|$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about The Alley Pasadena
The Alley Pasadena
20 E Colorado Blvd #103, Pasadena
|Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
|$6.25
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$6.25
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk
|$6.25
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba