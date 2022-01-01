Burritos in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve burritos

Tacocita Burrito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacocita

203 S Rosemead, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacocita Burrito$8.99
Your choice of protein, black beans, red rice, jack cheese, jalapeno cabbage slaw, guacamole sauce, roasted corn salsa, in a large flour tortilla.
More about Tacocita
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Carne Asada Burrito image

 

Amigos Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$12.25
Shredded beef or chicken and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
Veggie Burrito$11.50
Grilled vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
the Classic$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Bag of Chips$1.95
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Ham and Butter$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Bacon Burrito$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
Green Turkey$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
More about Little Flower
Naughty Vegan パンダ image

 

Naughty Vegan パンダ

20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Wizard King (GF)$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
Burrito w Bacon-Chorizo "Spanish" image

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito w Bacon-Chorizo "Spanish"$15.05
Spanish chorizo & applewood crispy bacon, melted Gouda, scrambled eggs, avocado, sauteed veggies in a flour tortilla. Black beans & nata on the side
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee

