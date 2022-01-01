Burritos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacocita
203 S Rosemead, Pasadena
|Tacocita Burrito
|$8.99
Your choice of protein, black beans, red rice, jack cheese, jalapeno cabbage slaw, guacamole sauce, roasted corn salsa, in a large flour tortilla.
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
|CHEESY EGG TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Burrito
|$12.25
Shredded beef or chicken and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.50
Grilled vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|the Classic
|$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
|Cobb Salad
|Bag of Chips
|$1.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|French Ham and Butter
|$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
|Green Turkey
|$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
Naughty Vegan パンダ
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
|Fried Wizard King (GF)
|$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)
|$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions