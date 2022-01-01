Carrot cake in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasadena restaurants that serve carrot cake

Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE (V)$5.00
Vegan
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Carrot Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.99
House-Made Amara’s original recipe with Organic carrots, walnuts and our secret lemon cream cheese frosting!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee

