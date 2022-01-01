Carrot cake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|CARROT CAKE (V)
|$5.00
Vegan
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.