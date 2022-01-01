Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Ceviche
Pasadena restaurants that serve ceviche
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(6028 reviews)
Ceviche
$18.25
Shrimp marinated and cooked in lemon juice. Served with cucumbers, pico de gallo, and diced avocado.
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Bodegon Nº 69
69 North Raymond Ave, Pasadena
No reviews yet
CEVICHE MIXTO
$22.00
More about Bodegon Nº 69
