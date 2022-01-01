Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Salad$11.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Spinach, Fresh Cilantro, Croutons, Chicken Breast.
Small Chicken Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onions, carrot, red cabbage, spinach, fresh cilantro, croutons, grilled chicken breast.
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Item pic

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN + ARUGULA SALAD$10.00
lemon vinaigrette/ Celery/ treviso/ ciabata croutons/ parmesan cheese.
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Item pic

 

Amigos Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$14.95
Crisp lettuce with marinated, grilled chicken breast, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla strips.
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Asian Chicken Salad
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad$15.45
More about Little Flower

