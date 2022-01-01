Chicken salad in Pasadena
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Large Chicken Salad
|$11.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Spinach, Fresh Cilantro, Croutons, Chicken Breast.
|Small Chicken Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onions, carrot, red cabbage, spinach, fresh cilantro, croutons, grilled chicken breast.
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|CHICKEN + ARUGULA SALAD
|$10.00
lemon vinaigrette/ Celery/ treviso/ ciabata croutons/ parmesan cheese.
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Crisp lettuce with marinated, grilled chicken breast, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla strips.
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
