Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
grilled chicken in a pressed sourdough bread with tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmigiana sandwich$10.99
breaded chicken in a pressed sourdough with marinara sauce, basil, provolone cheese
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.9 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
More about HomeState
Item pic

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Sourdough/arugula/peppadew pepper/green goddess
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
LGO Café and Luggage Room image

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"The Misfit" Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
jidori chicken breast, fennel slaw, granny smith apple, spicy mayo (Chicken Gluten Free)
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Sandwich$13.45
curried chicken salad, grapes, almonds, romaine,apricot chutney, ciabatta
More about Little Flower

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Tacos

Garlic Naan

Chicken Salad

Crepes

Carne Asada

Spaghetti

Turkey Bacon

Pies

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston