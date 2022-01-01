Chicken sandwiches in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
grilled chicken in a pressed sourdough bread with tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and provolone cheese
|Chicken Parmigiana sandwich
|$10.99
breaded chicken in a pressed sourdough with marinara sauce, basil, provolone cheese
TACOS
HomeState
1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Sourdough/arugula/peppadew pepper/green goddess
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|"The Misfit" Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
jidori chicken breast, fennel slaw, granny smith apple, spicy mayo (Chicken Gluten Free)