Chile relleno in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Chile Relleno and Enchilada Combination
|$15.95
|Chile Relleno - a la carte
|$8.50
Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.
|One Chile Relleno Combination
|$12.95
Anaheim chili pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.