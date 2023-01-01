Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve chile relleno

Amigo's Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno and Enchilada Combination$15.95
Chile Relleno - a la carte$8.50
Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.
One Chile Relleno Combination$12.95
Anaheim chili pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.
More about Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
Mijares Mexican Restaurant

145 Palmetto Dr, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#1. Enchilada Ranchera & Chile Relleno$18.95
Chunky Beef Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
More about Mijares Mexican Restaurant

