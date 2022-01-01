Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve chili

Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
TEPACHE MANGO CHILI$6.50
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Item pic

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Cheeseburger$18.00
Grated tillamook cheddar, red onion, house chili, shredded lettuce.
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chili$16.00
Bone less dice chicken mix with corn flour batter, made with dice onions, papers and tomatoes
More about Himalayan Cafe
Item pic

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

55 s madison ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad in Chili and Garlic Sauce (served chilled)$7.00
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce$12.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
More about Osawa
CHILI IDOL image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena

93 East Green Street, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
More about Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena

