Chili in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve chili
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|TEPACHE MANGO CHILI
|$6.50
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Green Chili Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Grated tillamook cheddar, red onion, house chili, shredded lettuce.
More about Himalayan Cafe
Himalayan Cafe
36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena
|Chicken Chili
|$16.00
Bone less dice chicken mix with corn flour batter, made with dice onions, papers and tomatoes
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
55 s madison ave, Pasadena
|Seaweed Salad in Chili and Garlic Sauce (served chilled)
|$7.00
Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about Osawa
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
|Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce
|$12.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
More about Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena
Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena
93 East Green Street, Pasadena
|CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.99
|CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli