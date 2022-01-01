Chocolate cake in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Santorini image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$11.00
light, rich in chocolate flavor. (GF)
More about Cafe Santorini
Item pic

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$10.50
Lady Finger with Espresso Coffee and Mascarpone
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice$6.00
6" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$30.00
Our 6" chocolate olive oil cake serves 4-6
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
10" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$60.00
Our 10" chocolate olive oil cake serves 12
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
More about Little Flower
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image

 

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

