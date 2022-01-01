Chocolate cake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Cafe Santorini
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$11.00
light, rich in chocolate flavor. (GF)
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
SALADS
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$10.50
Lady Finger with Espresso Coffee and Mascarpone
More about Little Flower
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice
|$6.00
|6" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
|$30.00
Our 6" chocolate olive oil cake serves 4-6
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
|10" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
|$60.00
Our 10" chocolate olive oil cake serves 12
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.