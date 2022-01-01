Chopped salad in Pasadena
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|1/2 Luggage Room Veggie Chop Salad
|$8.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|Luggage Room Veggie Chopped Salad
|$15.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|1/2 Luggage Room Chopped Salad
|$9.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing