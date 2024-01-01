Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve cobbler

Consumer pic

 

Foothill

2835 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobbler$12.00
More about Foothill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower Candy Company

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Crisp: Strawberry Rhubarb$8.50
Fruit and crisp topping, ask for it warmed!
More about Little Flower Candy Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Fish Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Vegetable Soup

Cappuccino

Curry

Panna Cotta

Cookies

Tandoori

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston