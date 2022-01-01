Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcake$3.50
Vanilla Cake with Green Vanilla Buttercream
More about Little Flower
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Easter 12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 4/11 - 4/17 -- Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
4 Box Flourless Cupcakes$19.00
Rich flourless chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
More about SusieCakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Quesadillas

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Greek Salad

Cheese Fries

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston