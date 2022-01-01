Dumplings in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve dumplings
Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
1671 E Colorado, Pasadena
|Chives & Shrimp Dumpling 3 pcs
|$6.95
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
55 s madison ave, Pasadena
|Boiled Chive and Shrimp Dumplings (10pcs)
|$14.50
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
|Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork (8pcs)
|$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
|Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings (10pcs)
|$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.