Egg salad sandwiches in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG SALAD SANDWICH$8.00
milk bread/ soft egg/ caper/ grainy mustard/ red onion
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scoop of Egg Salad$3.50
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad$10.45
egg salad, onion sprouts, mayonnaise, dill, whole wheat
Fried Egg and Prosciutto Salad$17.85
arugula, parmesan, avocado, white bean, fried egg, baked prosciutto, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Egg Salad$6.45
More about Little Flower

