Egg salad sandwiches in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH
|$8.00
milk bread/ soft egg/ caper/ grainy mustard/ red onion
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Scoop of Egg Salad
|$3.50
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Egg Salad
|$10.45
egg salad, onion sprouts, mayonnaise, dill, whole wheat
|Fried Egg and Prosciutto Salad
|$17.85
arugula, parmesan, avocado, white bean, fried egg, baked prosciutto, lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Egg Salad
|$6.45