Fried dumplings in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Jumak

45 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAN FRIED BEEF DUMPLING$11.00
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave

55 s madison ave, Pasadena

TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Beef, Cheese and Onion Dumplings (10pcs)$14.00
Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wronge!
Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings (10pcs)$13.50
Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.
Pan Fried Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings (10pcs)$13.00
All white meat chicken breast with cabbage
