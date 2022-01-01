Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve fried rice

Veggie Fried Rice image

 

Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena

319 S Arroyo Pkwy #9, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
More about Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice Chicken$9.95
More about Himalayan Cafe

