Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Magnolia House

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini & Feta Fritters$12.00
Greek Yogurt, Toum Garlic Sauce, Dill, Mint
More about Magnolia House
Consumer pic

 

Hello, You're Welcome

445 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dutch Apple Fritter$5.50
More about Hello, You're Welcome

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Miso Soup

Penne

Thai Tea

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Squid

Tarts

Omelettes

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston