Greek salad in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve greek salad

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, croutons,greek olives and red onions
Large Salmon Greek Salad$15.99
same as a greek salad with grilled salmon
Small Greek Salad$6.99
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, croutons, red onions, tomato, greek olives, green peppers, parsley, cucumber
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
CAFÉ GREEK SALAD image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAFÉ GREEK SALAD$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)
More about Cafe Santorini
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

