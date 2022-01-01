Greek salad in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, croutons,greek olives and red onions
|Large Salmon Greek Salad
|$15.99
same as a greek salad with grilled salmon
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.99
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, croutons, red onions, tomato, greek olives, green peppers, parsley, cucumber
More about Cafe Santorini
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|CAFÉ GREEK SALAD
|$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)