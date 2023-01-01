Gyoza in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve gyoza
MAMA M SUSHI
29 East Holly Street, Pasadena
|Gyoza
|$10.00
Golden fried of Ground pork, chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin
Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena
319 S Arroyo Pkwy #9, Pasadena
|NEW: Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground pork, leek, cabbage, onion and green onions. Contains Wheat & Soy.
|NEW: Chicken Gyoza
|$8.00
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Contains Wheat & Soy.