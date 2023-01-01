Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve gyoza

MAMA M SUSHI

29 East Holly Street, Pasadena

Gyoza$10.00
Golden fried of Ground pork, chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin
Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena

319 S Arroyo Pkwy #9, Pasadena

NEW: Pork Gyoza$8.00
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground pork, leek, cabbage, onion and green onions. Contains Wheat & Soy.
NEW: Chicken Gyoza$8.00
Deep fried gyoza filled with ground chicken, cabbage, and onions. Contains Wheat & Soy.
