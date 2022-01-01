Katsu in Pasadena

Naughty Vegan パンダ image

 

Naughty Vegan パンダ

20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Wizard King (GF)$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce$10.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry$16.00
Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
More about Osawa

