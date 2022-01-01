Katsu in Pasadena
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
Naughty Vegan パンダ
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
|Fried Wizard King (GF)
|$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)
|$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
More about Osawa
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
|Free Range Chicken Karaage w/Sweet Chili Sauce
|$10.00
Crispy fried free range chicken, sprinkled with traditional spices with a squeeze of lemon
|Kurobuta Pork Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Traditional Japanese Beef Curry with breaded, deep-fried Berkshire Pork cutlet on rice
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
spicy tuna and cucumber