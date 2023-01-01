Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Kimchi
Pasadena restaurants that serve kimchi
Jumak
45 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena
No reviews yet
KIMCHI-JUN
$18.00
KIMCHI PANCAKE CHEESE
$18.00
Kimchi + Cheese
More about Jumak
Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
1671 E Colorado, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Kimchi Cucumber Salad
$4.95
Freshly picked Persian cucumbers. Smashed with Kimchi Dressing
***contains fish sauce
More about Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Beef Teriyaki
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lasagna
Tiramisu
Rice Bowls
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chopped Salad
More near Pasadena to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1053 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(449 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(608 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston