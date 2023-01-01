Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve kimchi

Jumak

45 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIMCHI-JUN$18.00
KIMCHI PANCAKE CHEESE$18.00
Kimchi + Cheese
More about Jumak
Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena

1671 E Colorado, Pasadena

Takeout
Kimchi Cucumber Salad$4.95
Freshly picked Persian cucumbers. Smashed with Kimchi Dressing
***contains fish sauce
More about Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena

