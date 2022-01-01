Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve lasagna

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Lasagna Dinner$16.49
chicken lasagna with spinach topped with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Beef Lasagna Dinner$16.49
traditional beef lasagna served with meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Spinach Lasagna A La Carte$14.99
chicken lasagna with spinach topped with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Celestino Ristorante & Bar image

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$19.50
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$16.45
More about Little Flower

