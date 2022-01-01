Lasagna in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Chicken Spinach Lasagna Dinner
|$16.49
chicken lasagna with spinach topped with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Beef Lasagna Dinner
|$16.49
traditional beef lasagna served with meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
|Chicken Spinach Lasagna A La Carte
|$14.99
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$19.50
Lasagna with Meat Sauce