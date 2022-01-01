Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Indarra - Pasadena

55 S Madison Ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Dal Lentil Soup$3.99
Vegetarian yellow dal lentil soup
More about Indarra - Pasadena
Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower Candy Company

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Daily Soup: Tomato Lentil$5.85
More about Little Flower Candy Company

