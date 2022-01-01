Muffins in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve muffins
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$4.00
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Half Dozen English Muffins
|$8.00
Our English muffins are made exactly the same way as when created in London in the late 1800's. They are low in fat and cooked lightly on the stove top instead of baked in the oven. Cut like a bagel & toast 2 times! **Vegan**
|Dozen English Muffins
|$15.00
