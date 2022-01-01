Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve muffins

Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$4.00
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Item pic

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Dozen English Muffins$8.00
Our English muffins are made exactly the same way as when created in London in the late 1800's. They are low in fat and cooked lightly on the stove top instead of baked in the oven. Cut like a bagel & toast 2 times! **Vegan**
Dozen English Muffins$15.00
Our English muffins are made exactly the same way as when created in London in the late 1800's. They are low in fat and cooked lightly on the stove top instead of baked in the oven. Cut like a bagel & toast 2 times! **Vegan**
More about LGO Café and Luggage Room
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$4.25
Tender coffeecake batter, strawberry rhubarb compote, crisp topping
GF V Buckwheat Banana Muffin$4.50
V Zucchini Walnut Muffin$4.50
vegan!
More about Little Flower

