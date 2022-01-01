Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve octopus

6f1dac1a-1fb1-46c0-9b09-6846a4e05823 image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS$15.00
Side of grilled octopus.
OCTOPUS SALAD$21.00
grilled octopus with beluga lentils mixed with shallots & celery, arugula, fennel, and tomatoes. white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (GF, DF)
More about Cafe Santorini
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Union Restaurant

37 East Union St., Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)
Takeout
Charred Octopus$27.00
salmoriglio, ceci, fennel, herb salad, meyer lemon
More about Union Restaurant
Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Sushi$8.00
Octopus Sashimi$16.00
More about Osawa

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Tuna Rolls

Fish Tacos

Risotto

Pepperoni Pizza

Cappuccino

Brulee

Cupcakes

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston