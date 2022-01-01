Octopus in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve octopus
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|OCTOPUS
|$15.00
Side of grilled octopus.
|OCTOPUS SALAD
|$21.00
grilled octopus with beluga lentils mixed with shallots & celery, arugula, fennel, and tomatoes. white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (GF, DF)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Union Restaurant
37 East Union St., Pasadena
|Charred Octopus
|$27.00
salmoriglio, ceci, fennel, herb salad, meyer lemon