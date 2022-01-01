Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve panna cotta

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANNA COTTA$10.50
Panna Cotta with Vanilla Beans and Fresh Strawberries
Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Passion Fruit Panna Cotta$5.00
Passion Fruit Puree, Buttermilk, Vanilla Bean
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

625 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$5.00
Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Passion Fruit Panna Cotta$4.50
Black Sesame Panna Cotta (Almond Milk)$4.50
