Panna cotta in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve panna cotta
SALADS
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|PANNA COTTA
|$10.50
Panna Cotta with Vanilla Beans and Fresh Strawberries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|GF Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
|$5.00
Passion Fruit Puree, Buttermilk, Vanilla Bean
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
625 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Panna Cotta
|$5.00