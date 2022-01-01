Penne in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve penne
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Salmon Penne A La Carte
|$15.49
salmon penne in a pink sauce with sundried tomatoes
|Penne Sausage Din
|$16.99
penne sausage in a meat sauce with red peppers mushrooms and topped with cilantro
|Penne Sausage Ala
|$14.49
penne sausage in a meat sauce with red peppers mushrooms and topped with cilantro
More about Cafe Santorini
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|PENNE DE CASA
|$20.00
penne pasta with sundried tomatoes, porcini mushrooms, whole grain mustard and garlic sauce with fresh basil (V)
|PENNE CON POLLO
|$25.00
pan roasted chicken breast with penne pasta with arugula, shiitake mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes and creamy garlic wine sauce.