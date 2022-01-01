Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve penne

Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Penne A La Carte$15.49
salmon penne in a pink sauce with sundried tomatoes
Penne Sausage Din$16.99
penne sausage in a meat sauce with red peppers mushrooms and topped with cilantro
Penne Sausage Ala$14.49
penne sausage in a meat sauce with red peppers mushrooms and topped with cilantro
More about Pinocchio's Pizza
Item pic

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE DE CASA$20.00
penne pasta with sundried tomatoes, porcini mushrooms, whole grain mustard and garlic sauce with fresh basil (V)
PENNE CON POLLO$25.00
pan roasted chicken breast with penne pasta with arugula, shiitake mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes and creamy garlic wine sauce.
More about Cafe Santorini

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Bruschetta

Crepes

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chocolate Croissants

Thai Tea

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston