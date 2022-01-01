Pies in Pasadena

U Street Pizza image

PIZZA

U Street Pizza

33 E Union St, Pasadena

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED$16.00
Romaine, kale, radicchio, lemon, sweet soppressata, provolone, pepperoncini
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$16.00
Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo
CHEESE$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Dutch Apple Pie image

 

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

40 W Green St, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dutch Apple Pie$40.00
Apple Pie with a Crumb Topping - warm in low oven and serve with ice cream!
**Order now until 12/21 for pick-up on 12/23 or 12/24 between 11am-2pm only
