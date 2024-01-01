Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve pork chops

Foothill

2835 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$38.00
More about Foothill
Union Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Union Pasadena

37 East Union St., Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Niman Ranch Pork Chop$48.00
caramelized apples, fennel, honey balsamic
More about Union Pasadena

