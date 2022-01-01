Red velvet cake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve red velvet cake
More about Little Flower Candy Company
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower Candy Company
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Red Velvet Skull Cake
|$6.75
Red Velvet Cake glazed and decorated with Royal Icing
More about SusieCakes - Pasadena
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Pasadena
264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
|$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Southern Red Velvet Cake Slice
|$7.95
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!