Red velvet cake in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve red velvet cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower Candy Company

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Skull Cake$6.75
Red Velvet Cake glazed and decorated with Royal Icing
More about Little Flower Candy Company
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Pasadena

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Red Velvet Cake$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Southern Red Velvet Cake Slice$7.95
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes - Pasadena

