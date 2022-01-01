Rice bowls in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Rice Bowl$14.45
brown rice, baked tofu, carrot, mushroom, black eyed peas, haricot verts, bell pepper, nori, sesame seed, micro greens, carrot ginger dressing
More about Little Flower
Item pic

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

55 s madison ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Ginger Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Ginger Chicken (Plant based protein) with baby boy choy, green onions, pickled vegi, seame belly peppers and house chili.
Vegan Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl$12.00
Teriyaki Beef (Plant based protein) with baby boy choy, green onions, pickled vegi, sesame seed and belly peppers)
More about Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
Item pic

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grains Bowl "Rice & Corn"
Build Your Own with a grain base of white rice & corn. Our Latin Version of a Bowl. Puro Sabor!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee

