Rice pudding in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Rice Pudding
Pasadena restaurants that serve rice pudding
PIZZA
U Street Pizza
33 E Union St, Pasadena
Avg 3.5
(74 reviews)
RISOTTO RICE PUDDING
$12.00
Cherry & fig marmalade , Santa Barbra pistachios, mint
More about U Street Pizza
Naughty Vegan Panda
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding Cup
$4.00
More about Naughty Vegan Panda
