Risotto in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve risotto
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|RED CURRY SEAFOOD RISOTTO
|$30.00
red curry risotto with black mussels, shrimp, clams, spinach & red onions (GF)
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
1001 E. Green St, Pasadena
|Risotto de Remolacha (Vegetarian)
|$26.95
Arborio rice |organic beets | faba beans | burrata cheese| fried beet greens & garnish
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE
|$19.50
Risotto With Porcini Mushrooms And Mascarpone Cheese
|RISOTTO ALL’ACETO BALSAMICO
|$17.50
Risotto With Aged Balsamic Vinegar And Rosemary
|RISOTTO con TARTUFO NERO
|$58.00
Risotto with Black Truffle and Fontina Cheese