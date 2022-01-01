Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RED CURRY SEAFOOD RISOTTO$30.00
red curry risotto with black mussels, shrimp, clams, spinach & red onions (GF)
More about Cafe Santorini
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

1001 E. Green St, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto de Remolacha (Vegetarian)$26.95
Arborio rice |organic beets | faba beans | burrata cheese| fried beet greens & garnish
More about Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
Item pic

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE$19.50
Risotto With Porcini Mushrooms And Mascarpone Cheese
RISOTTO ALL’ACETO BALSAMICO$17.50
Risotto With Aged Balsamic Vinegar And Rosemary
RISOTTO con TARTUFO NERO$58.00
Risotto with Black Truffle and Fontina Cheese
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
U Street Pizza image

PIZZA

U Street Pizza

33 E Union St, Pasadena

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
RISOTTO RICE PUDDING$9.00
Cherry & fig marmalade , Santa Barbra pistachios, mint
More about U Street Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Thai Tea

Cheese Fries

Spaghetti

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Tarts

Scallops

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston